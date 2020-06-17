Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,979 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.09% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 646,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,209,000 after acquiring an additional 292,493 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

NYSE AMG traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $74.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $94.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,256.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 10,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.21 per share, with a total value of $652,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,530. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

