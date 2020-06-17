Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on AFLYY. BNP Paribas upgraded Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Main First Bank downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Societe Generale downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Air France-KLM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 147,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,902. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

