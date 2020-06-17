Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 29,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $4,847,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.78.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.17. 28,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $257.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

