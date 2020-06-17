Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 585,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,827,000 after purchasing an additional 120,339 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on APD shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.78.

NYSE APD traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,350. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

