Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,041 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 11,959 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of Akamai Technologies worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,549 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $15,594,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $83,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,440 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.41. 1,837,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,346. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.17. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

