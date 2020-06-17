Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.23

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.23 and traded as high as $19.44. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 3,604,213 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion and a PE ratio of 26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.23.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$624.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$719.52 million. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.33%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.