Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $253.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

ALGN stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.21. 478,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,133. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $306.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $1,044,938.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $957,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total transaction of $539,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

