Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.57

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.57 and traded as high as $23.18. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd shares last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 47,600 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the first quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 138,431 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,963 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,773 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 34,732 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

