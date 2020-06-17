Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 173.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 47.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $418,113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.1% in the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 20,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $1,278,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $16.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,458.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,133. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,389.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,347.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $984.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

