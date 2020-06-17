Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 916,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,822 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,065,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet stock traded up $8.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,451.12. 1,545,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,777. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $984.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,389.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,347.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

