Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Duquesne Family Office LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,523 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.6% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $162,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $6.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,452.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,580. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,389.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,345.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $991.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

