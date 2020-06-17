Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 967 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,104,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $25.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,446.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,020. The firm has a market cap of $987.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,386.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,345.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

