Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 51.5% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 139,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,338,000 after acquiring an additional 47,523 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $6.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,452.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,389.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1,345.98. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

