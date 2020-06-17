Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54,362 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $768,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,451.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,580. The stock has a market cap of $989.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,389.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,345.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.