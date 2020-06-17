Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CEO Sells $4,260,600.00 in Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $4,260,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Wednesday, May 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total value of $3,693,000.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $3,247,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.99. 1,997,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $160.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3,073.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $2,126,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 371.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.