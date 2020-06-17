Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Holdings Lowered by WL Ross & Co. LLC

WL Ross & Co. LLC lowered its position in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 827,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,662 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank comprises 4.2% of WL Ross & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WL Ross & Co. LLC owned approximately 2.60% of Amalgamated Bank worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 72,182 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,001,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 113,934 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 834,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 310,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 274,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAL. ValuEngine cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

AMAL traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,364. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $355.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

