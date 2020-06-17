Amati AIM VCT PLC (LON:AMAT) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.25

Amati AIM VCT PLC (LON:AMAT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Amati AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:AMAT opened at GBX 137 ($1.74) on Wednesday. Amati AIM VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 102 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 152.90 ($1.95). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 132.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 130.38. The stock has a market cap of $144.21 million and a P/E ratio of 7.92.

In other news, insider Peter Lawrence purchased 52,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £69,973.46 ($89,058.75).

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

