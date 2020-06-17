Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,695 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.17% of Ambarella worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ambarella by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other Ambarella news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $172,595.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $237,711.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,173 shares in the company, valued at $22,813,641.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,654 shares of company stock worth $1,528,955 over the last three months. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. 324,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,840. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39. Ambarella Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.