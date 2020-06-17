Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,508. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 961,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,050,000 after purchasing an additional 54,406 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ameren by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,128,000 after acquiring an additional 76,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

