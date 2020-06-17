American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Stock Position Trimmed by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303,273 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.24. The company had a trading volume of 141,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.58.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.72.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

