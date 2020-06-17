American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director Sells $233,028.00 in Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.97. 1,049,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.22. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $269.25. The stock has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.