American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director Sells $233,028.00 in Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.97. 1,049,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.22. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $269.25. The stock has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.29.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.
