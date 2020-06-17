Analysts Anticipate Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Announce $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.24. Microchip Technology posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.22.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average of $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $113.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $239,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $351,849.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

