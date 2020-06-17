Analysts Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post $266.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.30 million and the highest is $269.30 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $259.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $254,656.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,796.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II bought 12,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,609,100. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,174.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 88,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,059,000 after acquiring an additional 35,267 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $2,215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.96. 22,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,123. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

