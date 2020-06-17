Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $42.96. The stock had a trading volume of 22,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,123. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $174,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at $551,694.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,609,100. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

