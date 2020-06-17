Analysts Set Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price at $53.64

Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $96,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,465.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $85,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,083 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,772 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 73.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 50.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 627,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 210,863 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 80.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $312,000.

Pacira Biosciences stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,011. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,255.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30. Pacira Biosciences has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $51.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

