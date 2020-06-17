Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) is Hall Kathryn A.’s 3rd Largest Position

Hall Kathryn A. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 157.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,222 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Asset Management makes up 8.7% of Hall Kathryn A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hall Kathryn A. owned about 0.62% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

NYSE APAM traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $32.52. 535,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.99. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.49% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.39%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

