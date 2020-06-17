ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 37.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in ASML by 975.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.25.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $9.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.91. The company had a trading volume of 58,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,725. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $189.49 and a 1 year high of $364.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

