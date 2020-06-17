Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.57.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. FBN Securities began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,593,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,818,000 after buying an additional 297,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,081,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,899,000 after purchasing an additional 630,125 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,157,000 after purchasing an additional 484,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,343,000 after purchasing an additional 212,795 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Atlassian by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,587,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,773,000 after purchasing an additional 540,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

TEAM traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.74. 74,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.48, a P/E/G ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.03. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $191.72.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

