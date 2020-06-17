Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up about 0.6% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. FBN Securities started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.06.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.76. The stock had a trading volume of 82,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,405. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.17, a PEG ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.48. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $191.72.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

