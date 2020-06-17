AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,263,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,163,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $220.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.02.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.