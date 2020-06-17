Barings LLC Acquires 2,514 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Barings LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 369,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after buying an additional 46,880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.08. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75.

