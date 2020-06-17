Barings LLC Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,300 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 92.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 24.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,995 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 19,141 shares during the period. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 86,509 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.45. 4,058,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,912,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.46. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.