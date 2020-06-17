Barings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,021,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 173.4% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 47.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $418,113,000 after buying an additional 20,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $8.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,451.12. 1,484,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,389.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,347.22. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $984.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

