Barings LLC Buys 222,844 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 222,844 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 695.5% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. 9,853,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,508,404. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

