Barings LLC Buys 54,421 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,421 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,082 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $134,997,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,056,000 after purchasing an additional 713,100 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,496,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,269,000 after buying an additional 602,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $121.75. The stock had a trading volume of 134,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,251. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $123.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

