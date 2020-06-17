Barings LLC Has $11.39 Million Holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256,992 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 29,045 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, CLSA upgraded SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

SE traded up $7.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.60. 277,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,555,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. Sea Ltd has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $102.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $913.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.94 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

