Barings LLC Has $18.14 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,318,022,000 after acquiring an additional 356,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,103,895,000 after purchasing an additional 366,283 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

Shares of MA traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $303.76. 2,447,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,473. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

