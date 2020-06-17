Barings LLC Has $6.53 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Barings LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $126.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,093. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average is $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

