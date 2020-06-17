Barings LLC Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, reaching $51.52. 24,970,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,681,642. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

