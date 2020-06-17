Barings LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Barings LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. 23,918,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,959,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

