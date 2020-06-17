Barings LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 878,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 4.7% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $139,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,070. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $226.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

