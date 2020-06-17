Barings LLC Raises Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,740,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Linde by 44.1% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,772,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,888,000 after buying an additional 1,154,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Linde by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,457,000 after purchasing an additional 949,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,113,000 after buying an additional 750,451 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Linde by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,160,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,781,000 after purchasing an additional 467,156 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.83.

LIN stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.36. 81,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,994. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.02.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

