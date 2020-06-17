Barings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2,686.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC owned about 0.15% of Globe Life worth $11,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Globe Life by 261.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,193,000 after purchasing an additional 293,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 675,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,117,000 after buying an additional 118,310 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GL traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. 29,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,208. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.71.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

