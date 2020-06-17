Barings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Barings LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 510.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,091 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $27,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,144,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,081,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 296,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,495,000 after buying an additional 62,939 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 122,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 74,269 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.74. 1,369,402 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.74. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

