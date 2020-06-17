Barings LLC Sells 111,553 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 111,553 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 8.7% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alibaba Group worth $261,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,999,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,093,652,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.25. 10,836,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,370,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.11. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $151.85 and a twelve month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

