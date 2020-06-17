Barings LLC Sells 11,305 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Barings LLC reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,361 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,098,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,363,661. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

