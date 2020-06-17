Barings LLC Sells 319 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.83. 167,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,700. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

