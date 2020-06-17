Barings LLC Sells 4,425 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $181,626.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,938.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,357,912. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 355,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,523,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average is $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

