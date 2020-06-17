Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Receives $28.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.89.

BNFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Benefitfocus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. 69,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,868. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $345.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $56,186.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $26,446.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 72,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

