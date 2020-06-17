Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,072,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,111,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,210,000 after purchasing an additional 111,698 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded down $5.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.54. The company had a trading volume of 52,649,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,306,539. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.26. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

